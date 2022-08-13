Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13: ‘Saul Gone’ is finale title

The series finale of Better Call Saul is just a couple of days away — and yes, we hate facing that as reality. This has been such an incredible journey and now, we are slowly encroaching on the end of it.

At least over the past couple of days, AMC has confirmed something that has long been speculated: The title for the series finale is “Saul Gone.” Executive producer Peter Gould both wrote and directed this installment, which makes sense given that he has been the primary driving force of this show from the beginning. Vince Gilligan has been very much involved, but Gould holds the title of showrunner for a reason.

There is a cleverness to the title of “Saul Gone,” but also a lot of sadness, as well. It has that suggestion that Jimmy McGill could be left with nothing at the very end of this — all of his aspirations and hopes have turned to dust. Or, it could be symbolism to the death of Saul and the realization that Jimmy could be someone else. Is this where he realizes there could be a different path for him, even if that means serving time?

We don’t necessarily think that the series finale is going to have some dramatic twist where Jimmy is suddenly the picture of morality, mostly because the Breaking Bad universe tends to develop characters a little more slowly. However, it would not come as a shock if Jimmy does at least start on the road to something here. We don’t want to see him die; yet, we also imagine that he will pay some comeuppance for what he’s done. If you want to argue that Gene was his punishment for Saul, what is his punishment for Gene?

