The Boys season 4 premiere date: How Amazon could tease it

We know that The Boys season 4 is going to be coming to Amazon Prime eventually, but also that a lot of patience will be required. From everything we’ve gathered as of late, the earliest we could probably see the superhero spoof back is in late 2023, but it could very easily be early 2024 until Homelander and company are back.

If you’ve seen our recent reports, the good news is that the streaming service has a lot of ways that they could tide you over until the new season. Take, for example, the upcoming spin-off titled Gen V. Or, remember that they could announce the premiere date many months in advance — after all, this is what they did back with season 3.

So with all of this mapped out, what else could they do? We do anticipate a number of official and unofficial behind-the-scenes videos and photos for what’s coming up, and those could at least give you a progress report of how far along production is this time around. Because this show is so enormously popular (especially on social media), we tend to think that they are going to work to keep the audience engaged. There is, after all, no real reason not to!

Beyond just this, we also tend to think that we’re going to be seeing situations coming up where they could create webisodes or featurettes that tease upcoming stories. This is the beauty of that Seven on 7 video series with Cameron Coleman that was put out — if you go back and watch those now, there were SO many clues sprinkled in as to where season 3 was going.

One way or another, we tend to imagine that The Boys will spend months helping you set the stage — even if they don’t give you an exact date along the way.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 over at Amazon?

