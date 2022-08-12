This Fool season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Hulu?

Following the launch of season 1 on Hulu today, can you expect This Fool season 2 to happen? Or, will this show end up being a one-and-done sort of experiment? Obviously, there is a lot that can be talked through here.

So where do we start? The best possible place is just looking at where things stand at present. The streaming service has yet to confirm anything when it comes to the future of the Chris Estrada comedy, and a lot of it will likely depend on how the show fares over the next month or two.

In general, This Fool is the sort of show we’d like to see stick around a good while, mostly because there aren’t that many comedies out there that lead so hard into the absurdist humor. This is a series that has no issue being over-the-top or allowing itself to be silly. Its comedy is big and at times physical in nature, and it’s a reminder that not every streaming show in this genre needs to be deeply rooted in dramatic elements in almost every single frame. If you look at a lot of the comedy Emmy nominees, a lot of them have some heavy dramatic components to their stories.

The biggest component we would think Hulu will look at when determining the future of this show is retention. It’s not just about how many people chose to watch the premiere; instead, it’s about how many chose to stick through until the finale. They want to see that there is a demand for more of the show and that people will keep watching.

Provided that the show does get renewed over the next couple of months, then our expectation is that season 2 will launch at some point in 2023. Why would you want to draw it out?

Do you want to see The Fool renewed for a season 2 over at Hulu?

