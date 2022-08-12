Doctor Who season 14: When Ncuti Gatwa begins filming

We already know that Ncuti Gatwa is going to be the star of Doctor Who season 14 and potentially beyond — and of course, all of this is exciting! He has the potential to be a rather fantastic Doctor, and we are curious to see his stamp on everything from the costume to the character’s personality.

Today, we are at least happy to present some news when it comes to filming — or, to be specific, when Gatwa will start shooting some scenes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production for season 14 (which will most likely not air until 2024) is going to kick off this November. We recognize that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies already has some big plans in the works, and there are a number of other things that still need to be announced. For example, we don’t know who any of the companions are going to be for this chapter of the story yet!

So will the start of season 14 be the formal debut of Gatwa as The Doctor, or will he appear before then? That is where things get a tad bit interesting. There’s a good chance he appears in the 60th anniversary special when that airs next year; THR reports that there could actually be as many as three specials, similar to what we got this year. Details about many of these are hazy, other than that David Tennant and Catherine Tate are going to return. We almost wonder if Jodie Whittaker is going to regenerate into Tennant, who could then regenerate (again) into Gatwa. No matter what is decided here, we’re just hoping that the scenes ahead are fun and a reminder of the amazing imagination that Doctor Who inspires in its viewers all over the globe.

Gatwa is best known for his work in Sex Education, but is also appearing in the upcoming Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

