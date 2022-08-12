Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: A potential launch plan

We’re almost in the middle of August at this point, and still Amazon Prime is not showing their cards when it comes to Jack Ryan season 3.

We’d call this whole idea frustrating, but even that does not seem to do it proper justice. Why not just go ahead and reveal some stuff? What is the streaming service waiting for? Unless they are doing something atypical and announcing a premiere date last minute, we’re starting to think that we’re still months away from seeing the John Krasinski series back on the air.

With this in mind, we’re starting to think it best to look a little bit far into the future — but also still this calendar year. What could Amazon be considering here?

If there’s one thing that we’ve learned from streaming services over the years, it is that they are not afraid of premiering shows in atypical windows. They recognize that viewers don’t always have to watch something right away or at a particular time; so long as they check out episodes within the first couple of weeks, they tend to be happy. Sometimes, it also benefits them to have premiere dates at a time when there is lesser competition.

With all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and bring a hypothetical to the table: What if Amazon is considering Black Friday? While this is slightly later than when the streamer debuted season 1 or season 2 in the air (remember, season 2 was almost three years ago!), it is a window that could benefit them. It is after Thanksgiving and really, there are only two things that serve as competition: Shopping and/or traveling. Some people could actually watch the show while traveling, and nobody shops for 24 hours a day. We’ve seen streaming services find success with this release date in the past, so don’t be shocked if Jack Ryan ends up falling into place on Friday, November 25.

