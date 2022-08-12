Manifest season 4 premiere date: Is October, November likely?

Trying to get news on a Manifest season 4 premiere date right now is akin to combing through a TV wilderness. There is so much news out there about a wide array of shows and yet, almost nothing when it comes to this one. What gives there?

We’ve said this a few times over, but we think the streaming service / producers are waiting until August 28 a.k.a. 828 Day to announce something big. Few other shows get a particular day like this to really celebrate themselves, and if Netflix were to release a lot of stuff on the season now, they could have less to show off then. We tend to believe that enough has been done behind the scenes at this point to have at least a teaser ready on that day, though of course it’d be great to get a premiere date announcement at the same time.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So as of right now, are we charting towards a start in October or November? As of right now, that’s what seems to make the most sense. If the streaming service does announce a date later this month, it feels too late for it to arrive in September; if it is, they’re somewhat short-changing themselves when it comes to promotion. Bringing the show back in one of these later months feels like a great way to avoid competition from the start of the fall season; also, spare the show from premiering too close to Christmas.

Also, we know that late fall is a pretty lucrative launch window for Netflix in general. As more and more people go inside to avoid the cold, it often means more opportunities to watch TV.

Remember that whenever the premiere date is announced, it is only for the first half of the final season. There’s another part that will be coming after the fact.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Manifest right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Manifest season 4 premiere date at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







