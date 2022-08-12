The Blacklist season 10 debate: What should Dembe do?

As we look towards The Blacklist season 10 premiering in the new year, many characters face big decisions. Of course, it goes without saying that Dembe Zuma is going to be one of them.

At the end of season 9, it very-much felt like Hisham Tawfiq’s character was starting to face a complicated choice. He joined the FBI Task Force in hopes of making a difference following the death of Liz and Reddington going away. However, the deeper we got into season 9, the more and more it felt like Dembe was starting to get drawn back into that world. He cares deeply about Reddington; he is a brother to him and they have gone through almost everything together.

Check out our brand-new The Blacklist video! In this, we get into the new addition of Meera Malik’s daughter to the series and what it could mean. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more updates, including reviews, scoop, and more.

So could Dembe be back with James Spader’s character when the show returns? We can’t rule that out. Some of this may depend on the status of Weecha, who has not been confirmed as returning for season 10. (Diany Rodriguez was never listed as a series regular.) A lot of it could also depend on the status of the Task Force itself. With both Amir Arison and Laura Sohn leaving the show, we’re now left with a group that consists of Cooper, Ressler, and no one else if Dembe leaves. Sure, we just mentioned Meera’s daughter in conjunction with that video, but there is no guarantee that she stays around.

We imagine that Dembe’s role, whether it be with the Task Force or Reddington, will be addressed pretty early on in the season. There is no reason for the show to linger on it.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 and Dembe’s role?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







