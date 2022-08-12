A League of Their Own season 2: Renewed, canceled at Amazon?

Following the premiere of season 1 today on Amazon Prime, is there a chance for A League of Their Own season 2 to happen? Just like you would imagine, there is a good bit to dig into here on the subject.

The first thing we should do, though, is go ahead and be the bearer of bad news: For now, nothing is confirmed when it comes to the series’ future. For those who haven’t watched yet, A League of Their Own is a reboot-of-sorts of the classic film of the same name. Having eight episodes enabled co-creator and Broad City alum Abbi Jacobson to dive deeper into some of these characters, alongside the opportunity to examine themes of race and sexuality amidst the 1940’s. It also has a great cast, including D’Arcy Carden of The Good Place (pictured above).

What we can at least tell you is that Jacobson is at least interested in making more. Speaking to Us Weekly, here is some of what Jacobson had to say about the potential future here:

“I think that we know a lot of tent poles of where we would go if we were able to do more seasons, but it’s just tricky now. I’ve never been the kind of person that operates where I just will get another season of anything. So my mind doesn’t operate like that … I think for season 1, we were very much like, let’s tell as much of this as we can and make us as meaty and juicy and full in every way. Every character’s as full as we can make them in case we don’t get to make more.

“But the end really, you know, we end on such cliffhangers, kind of in both sides of our world here … So I really hope we get to make more.”

Amazon will judge a potential renewal on a number of factors, from total viewership to fan reception to also the speed in which viewers watch. It may sound weird for the latter part to matter, but it does! This is the best way for them to understand that there will be 100% a demand for more episodes down the road. A show being “bingeworthy” is so important to streaming services since it is harder to judge what shows people actually subscribe to see.

