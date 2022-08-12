Loot season 2 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

Following the big finale today, what is there to look forward to when it comes to a Loot season 2 premiere date? Is the show even 100% coming back for more?

We suppose the right place to start this article is by sharing some of the good news: The Maya Rudolph series isn’t going anywhere. It was renewed for a season 2 earlier this year, and that wasn’t much of a shock when it was confirmed. We are talking about an incredibly funny and original comedy that also has a great emotional undercurrent, as well. We think a lot of people have long been waiting for Maya to have a gig like this, and she has a chance to shine in it for a little while still.

Now, let’s get to some of that premiere date talk. Given the timing of the renewal, Apple clearly wants to make it so that season 2 could come out at some point next year — we’d love for it to be next summer, but it may take some time in order for the writers to fully get the story together and get the episodes 100% filmed. We come from a school of thought here that patience is the most important thing. Emphasize quality, as there are enough other good shows on TV to help tide us over during the hiatus.

We’re sure that come next spring, there’s at least going to be a little bit more news out there as to what lies ahead on this season, and potentially, who could even appear in the upcoming batch of episodes. One of the great things about this show is that the door is constantly open to a lot of big-name cast members, especially big-name people from the billionaire class. Even if this show skewers them, don’t you think that they’d like to act like they are at least in on the joke?

