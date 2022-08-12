Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Show alum on Ellen Pompeo decision

In the event you did not know, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is going to undergo a pretty significant change in the early going. Ellen Pompeo, who of course plays Meredith Grey and is the face of the show, will only appear in eight episodes. She’ll still be an executive producer and serve as narrator, but seeing her for less than half of the stories ahead is going to be a pretty big adjustment.

Of course, it is easy to be bummed out about this if you’ve watched the show and Ellen over the years, but it’s also fairly understandable she’d want to do other things. She’s given almost two decades of her life to this project! Plus, we tend to think that there’s always a chance she comes back even after this eight-episode run is wrapped.

Of course, it makes a good bit of sense that Ellen would receive support from some other people on the show, especially those who left before her. Speaking to E!’s Daily Pop, for example, here is just some of what Jesse Williams

“That woman has worked so hard all year, every year for 20 years for that franchise … Whatever time she takes off is well-earned,, [and] I’m sure they have a master plan.”

What will this master plan be? To us, we’re most curious as to if the show will space out these appearances, or give them to us all at once. Given that Pompeo is heading off to work on a project at Hulu, we do tend to believe that she’s not going to be able to just pop in and there while she’s doing some other stuff. That will just be too complicated to pull off!

Remember now that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is officially set to premiere on ABC this October.

