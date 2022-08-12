Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 21: San Diego!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 21 is poised to arrive on MTV next week, so why not be a better sense of what’s to come?

For most of tonight, we had a little bit of a detour in that most of it was geared around the Meatball Show with Snooki and Deena. Is this meant to be a backdoor pilot for something else? It would actually be pretty entertaining if they could keep this level of authentic trainwreck in a more ambitious production … but we gotta wait and see on that.

As for what is coming up on MTV in episode 21, we would say that the Meatball Show is going to be on a bit of a hiatus. Instead, we’re going to be seeing the cast prepare for their next big trip in San Diego, which feels all but certain to be loud and chaotic. There are going to be a lot of hijinks, drunken antics, and apparently some variation of Wild ‘N Out along the way. If you’re familiar with the greater San Diego area, you probably recognized a couple of locales in here.

Of course, what would this show be without drama? There’s going to be plenty of that coming up, largely because there are a lot of things currently left unsaid between certain roomies. Angelina and Mike have been in a beef for most of the season that has spilled over to a lot of other cast members, and it’s been hard for all of them to weed through the chaos. In the promo for what’s next we have shouting, tears, and people threatening to quit. Whether or not that happens, though, remains to be seen.

