Hightown season 3 premiere dates: What lack of news means

This week, Starz revealed a great deal of news on a lot of shows courtesy of TCA — but there was nothing in relation to Hightown season 3.

So what is going on here? Why the relative lack of news on the Monica Raymund series or the future? We think there is a pretty clear answer to this: There is no premiere date coming in the super-near future. Today, Starz released some start-date information for some shows leading into October, and there was nothing said in here about Hightown at all. That leads us to believe that November, at least, is the earliest the show could return, but it could also be beyond that.

While production on season 3 is already complete, we know that Starz has a number of series that they have to figure out dates for at the moment. The new seasons of Power Book II: Ghost and also Heels are done filming, and they are waiting to see what the network has planned for them. Meanwhile, there are also seasons of Power Book IV: Force, Outlander, and BMF on the go, and both Power Book III: Raising Kanan and The Serpent Queen are going to be coming in the near future.

Our hope is that within the next couple of months, Starz is just working to figure out the best place to put Hightown, which may very well be one of television’s best hidden gems. It has a loyal audience, but we’re still crossing our fingers that the network finds a way to boost the viewership outward even more. There is so much potential here even beyond season 3, and we hope there’s a chance to see it come to fruition.

