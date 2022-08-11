Are Doom Patrol, Titans about be canceled at HBO Max?

Is the end coming for Doom Patrol and Titans over at HBO Max? There are some major reasons for concern at present.

As so many of you probably know at this point, the state of DC Comics in TV and film is in a serious state of flux. There are a lot of conversations about a total reboot happening, and this could mean some widespread changes from top to bottom. At this point, we’d advise you to go ahead and be prepared for that.

Also, with this comes a goodbye for some of your favorite shows. According to a new feature at Variety, the two aforementioned shows are currently facing a bleak future. Titans is about to premiere a new season, so at least it has those episodes to prepare for. Meanwhile, Doom Patrol will also seemingly be back for another batch of episodes. After that, though, both of these series could be done as the company restructures and tries to create a slightly different universe.

In general, things are still going to remain complicated. You’ve got the Joaquin Phoenix Joker sequel currently in development alongside Lady Gaga, and then you’ve also got The Batman, which managed to make a great deal of money despite being in the global health crisis. Meanwhile, you also have Superman & Lois and Stargirl continuing onward on The CW, while the animated Harley Quinn seems to be safe for now over at HBO Max. All of these shows are completely separate from another in many different ways, though at least The CW shows have the loosest bit of Arrowverse connectivity to then.

We recognize that shows like Doom Patrol and Titans are bound to not go on forever, but could there at least be a chance to give the two of them a proper ending? Is that really too much to ask for? We don’t quite think so.

Are you worried now about Doom Patrol and Titans getting canceled?

