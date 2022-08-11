Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Are hints on the way?

It’s hard to imagine being excited for any show out there as much as we are for Ted Lasso season 3 — and it’s easy to figure out why. This is not only one of television’s most-watched shows, but is one that is appreciated and needed for so many reasons. Sure, it is funny, but it’s also so much more than that!

When you think about the widespread cultural impact that Ted Lasso has around the world, you would of course think that Apple would just get the promotional ball rolling on the new season sooner rather than later. So why haven’t they announced a premiere date? What’s going on here with that?

Well, at the moment they may just not feel it is necessarily. Back when the show revealed the season 2 premiere date well over a year ago, it wasn’t getting the same sort of press it is now. Thanks to all of its Emmy nominations plus also rumors of it entering the final season, it feels almost like there is a new story coming out about the show almost every day. This may be inspiring the folks at Apple to take their time making the announcement — when they reveal a premiere date, they want it to really make a big splash! While we think they will announce something before the Emmys, they could always opt to do something immediately after the fact. If they do that, though, it would be a pretty short promotional period since the new season is supposedly going to arrive in the fall.

If nothing else, we do tend to think you can expect hints in the reasonably near future. We have seen the cast over the past several days start to get a little more candid sharing teasers about what lies ahead; more often than not, that’s a good sign! At the very least, we know that everyone is pretty close to the end of production at this point, and we tend to think it will be emotional.

