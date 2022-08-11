Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 connected to Riverdale

This week brought two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin to HBO Max, and we should note already that there is already controversy.

What’s the reason for that? We think that it’s two-fold, starting with the fact that the show’s return to Rosewood produced mixed results, to say the least. While it was nice to see an Easter egg to Ezra’s Books, the Radley Sanitarium reference felt a little flat. Also, we saw Eddie Lamb — albeit one played by a different actor.

Then, there is the throw-in line that some Radley patients were sent to the “Sisters of Quiet Mercy over in Riverdale” after the sanitarium became a hotel. Does this mean that Riverdale is now in the same universe as Pretty Little Liars? Here is what executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who fittingly also is EP over on Riverdale, had to say to TVLine:

“I guess it does … We kind of just wrote that line in. I assumed that we wouldn’t be allowed to reference Riverdale, since it’s in a completely different universe, but it stayed in. So, yeah, I guess it does exist in the same universe. Bailee [Madison] gives a great look when that’s mentioned. That was obviously just a fun Easter egg in an episode with the biggest Easter egg of them all, which is going to Rosewood.”

Personally, we don’t see this as a sign that we’re going to see Archie and Imogen crossing paths anytime soon; it just feels like a run little reference. The bigger priority for this show would be getting more original Pretty Little Liars characters on board here, though there’s a chance that may not happen, either. If you didn’t see the promo the final episode of season 1 has been labeled as the series finale. Unless HBO Max comes out and gives some creative explanation for that, we are pretty darn nervous for what the future holds. It is hard not to be.

Are you shocked about this Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – Riverdale tie-in?

