Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 10: A series finale?

Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin set to conclude with season 1 episode 10? This is a pretty hard thing to think about. Yet, it could very well be the case.

The promo for the final three episodes set to air next week teased that the series finale could be coming as opposed to just the season finale. (TVLine was the first to report this.) Over the course of these episodes we’re going to learn quite a bit about “A” and, presumably the source of all of this chaos.

If this is the end of the series, what does it mean? Well, it could indicate that there was always a plan from the start to end this show with episode 10. Or, it could give some answers while also setting up something more. A season 2 could exist under a different subtitle. Or, this show could end up being the latest casualty of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, which has led to a lot of other cancellations elsewhere. We know that the streaming service is moving away from live-action family programming, but we wouldn’t exactly call this show, with its strong language, the sort of thing that kids should be watching.

To date, we know that a lot of other shows within the Pretty Little Liars world have not fared anywhere near as well as the original. Remember Ravenswood, or Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists? Neither one of them ended up having some long run on the air, and it is a reminder that this sort of success is an extremely difficult thing to replicate. You need to have a lot of people consistently watching your show, and also a way to keep them hooked for every season after the fact. This is a difficult thing to balance out.

