Big Brother 24: Where is Daniel Durston, Julie Chen interview?

Are you looking for the Daniel Durston – Julie Chen Moonves extended interview following tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode? We’re sure that the interest will be there. He may not be a popular player, but we know there’s potential for this interview to be all sorts of messy as he tries to either defend or explain away some of the moves that he made this season.

The first thing that we should note here is that in general, we don’t think many players in the game fault Daniel for all of his game moves; it’s more of the personal stuff. Take, berating Taylor for a situation with Nicole that wasn’t a big deal. Or, him pitching a fit after Nicole was evicted. His emotional outbursts take a lot of the fun out of the game, and on a game level they are one of the reasons why he’s gone. Nobody wanted to see Taylor treated badly, and nobody wanted to work with someone who complained so much about the season.

We’re not sure how much Julie will get into all of this stuff in her post-show interview, but there is a lot of potential here for chaos.

For those who are unaware, these interviews are often posted to the official Big Brother Instagram after the West Coast airing of the episode (there is no exact time), and this is 100% where we expect this one to also surface.

Just remember that the next few hours in general are poised to be huge; not only are we going to get a live Head of Household – Endurance Competition, but the Festie Bestie twist is now over! This means that there is a chance to see things shift and evolve in the game exponentially.

