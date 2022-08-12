Big Brother 24: Was Daniel Durston or Kyle Capener evicted?

Was tonight the end of the road for Daniel Durston on Big Brother 24? Entering the episode, we 100% thought that would be the case. There was no evidence entering the episode that a last-minute change was coming, and nor was there any reason why it would.

Just consider the state of things in the house right now. Daniel has shown himself to be an extremely emotional player, one who lashes out and is also extremely arrogant about his own abilities. He’s not someone who is a worthwhile shield moving forward and while Michael did contemplate going after Monte instead, the events of the past few days have cemented further that taking out the Elvis impersonator is the right move.

Do we think that Michael should go to final seven with the whole alliance intact? That’s a huge risk, and he may have to win a lot of competitions at that point. Yet, getting rid of Daniel now makes sense when keeping him would put an albatross around his neck.

As for Kyle, we do think that his game could get complicated down the road due to his allegiances to both the Leftovers and his showmance partner Alyssa, but nobody in the alliance is that worried about this just yet. Maybe that changes if Alyssa is there after a few more HoH cycles.

Do you think evicting Daniel Durston from Big Brother 24 this week is the right move?

