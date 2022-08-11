Grantchester renewed for season 8 by PBS, ITV

For everyone out there who is excited to get a little bit more of Grantchester on PBS and ITV down the road, we come bearing great news!

In a new statement obtained via TVLine, the British drama is going to be coming back for a new season. Not only that, but it is already in production! That will likely help to ensure that new episodes come out at some point in 2023. More than likely, it will premiere first across the pond in the UK, which tends to happen with the vast majority of shows that make their way onto PBS.

If you want to know a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the first season 8 tease below…

“Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral? Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.

“The eighth season of Grantchester will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit.”

Would we have it any other way? While we love this series for a wide array of different reasons, there is no denying in our mind that the focus here is always on the characters, which it should be ten times out of ten. These are the people we always root for in the end!

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Grantchester season 8?

Are you still excited to watch the season 7 finale on PBS? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have other updates also coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: PBS.)

