Yellowjackets season 2: Six Feet Under alum to play adult Van

Here is some Yellowjackets season 2 casting news that we are immediately excited about — and it is tied to the character of Van.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, former Six Feet Under star Lauren Ambrose is going to be playing the adult version of the character — who seems to have more lives than a cat — on the upcoming season of the show. Meanwhile, Liv Hewson (pictured above), who plays the younger version of Van, has been promoted to series regular.

Very rarely is there an example of a casting that felt perfect in both theory and reality. The moment that we heard that an adult Van could be cast, Ambrose’s name came to mind. She’s an incredibly accomplished actress with a history of appearing on premium cable, and the physical similarity between her and Hewson is there.

Now, of course, we just need to wait and see what the story is like for Van moving forward on the show. What is she up to in the present? The flashbacks 100% depict her as someone who could become a follower long-term of Lottie, but we do think that there is room still for a certain degree of flexibility here. That is something that we 100% hope is explored a little bit more and this series would be better off for it.

Production on season 2 is slated to begin later this month, with a premiere date currently set for the first quarter of the year. Let’s hope to get some other updates in the near future!

What do you think about Lauren Ambrose coming on board Yellowjackets season 2 as an adult Van?

