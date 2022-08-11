The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Rachel Recchia’s cheese date

The Bachelorette episode 6 is going to be airing on ABC this Monday, and at the center of it is a date all about cheese. Yes, you read that correctly: Cheese. This is going to be the main focus of Rachel Recchia’s group date, but not in the way that you would initially assume.

If we were the one designing this group date, we’d have it go a little something like this: Rachel brings the guys to a cheese taste-test and they have a little bit of fun learning about strange cheeses — or, they even do some sort of cook-off like we see on one of those Food Network shows. Having them be shirtless trying to hold up massive amounts of cheese, as they’re going to be doing on this particular date, is a little less exciting. It feels like we already know that these dudes have muscles; who is this for?

You can see a sneak peek for this date over at People Magazine, and here is what we can tell you when it comes to additional context. These contestants are currently in the city of Edam, The Netherlands, which is world-renowned for its cheese. Once again, though, we remind you that the main goal here is not to really focus on the cheese so much as putting the men in some ridiculous scenario. The person who gets the rose will be the one who best rolls with the punches.

We’ve said this before but at this point, it feels fairly clear that Tino is the frontrunner a million times over. Will he actually end up with Rachel in the end? We know the show wants us to have some concerns, but we still think he will when the dust settles.

