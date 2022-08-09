The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Tino – Rachel drama ahead?

Next week, The Bachelorette episode 6 is going to be coming to ABC, and we will (hopefully) have a chance to see more romance! Gabby and Rachel have gone through the more dramatic portion of the season already, and we’re hoping that we’re left at a point now where some of the more serious contenders are left.

With this in mind, what exactly are we going to see? We didn’t just get a trailer for episode 6 tonight; instead, we got a look at the rest of the season!

We will say that, before watching this, the Rachel side of things just felt predictable. For the time being, it was hard to imagine many scenarios where she doesn’t pick Tino since he clearly cares for her and there is a lot of momentum there for the two of them. Yet, the trailer suggest some of that momentum may be coming to a halt. Is he really ready to be with her at the end of the season? We don’t want to sit here and say that this trailer guarantees a breakup; instead, it could be producers trying their best to keep us all guessing since we all DID feel like Tino had it in the bad.

Beyond just drama for Rachel, it looks as though Gabby is going to have plenty of her own coming up. There is a LOT of tough decisions to come, and the behavior of some of the men could have the two of them questioning everything. We of course WANT to see a successful engagement or two at the end of all of this, but we’ve been around the block with Bachelor Nation. Because of that, we’ve gotten a little bit jaded.

