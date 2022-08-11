NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: New photos of Chris O’Donnell, cast

As you prepare for the launch of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 on CBS in just a couple of months, why not rejoice over some new cast photos?

The first thing that we’ll admit here is that we’re pretty darn surprised to be getting them. Typically long-running network shows are not always so quick to hand down these sort of images, and we think that’s even more the case here given the rumors that season 14 could be the final season.

Above, you can get a first look at Chris O’Donnell as Callen moving into the new season; below, we’ve got images of the rest of the regulars including LL Cool J (Sam), Eric Christian Olsen (Deeks), Daniela Ruah (Kensi), Medalion Rahimi (Fatima), Caleb Castille (Rountree), and Gerald McRaney (Kilbride). These seven performers constitute the entire regular cast for the new season, and there are no plans for another regular to enter the picture. We know that this is a bummer for some out there hoping to see Bar Paly (Anna) get a long-deserved promotion, but we tend to imagine that she will still make a number of appearances.

We’re sure that a Callen – Anna wedding will be at least one of the stories the writers look to bring us over the course of this season, but there are a few others we could have a chance to dive into and enjoy along the way. Think along the lines of Kensi and Deeks as parents to Rosa, or whatever new threats the producers bring into the fold. We do tend to imagine that there are going to be new enemies introduced at some point, and we have to just anticipate that alongside potentially other threats — we are still waiting for Kessler to enter the picture again.

