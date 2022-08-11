Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Taylor looks ahead (day 36)

Tomorrow night’s Big Brother 24 eviction seems to be fairly set in stone — but what’s going to happen after the fact here?

We’ll of course get to that in a moment, but let’s start things off here with an update. If you remember, earlier today we made it clear that Daniel was trying to get Alyssa to turn on Kyle by suggesting that he contemplated not using the Veto when she was on the block, and that he was using her as cover for his true alliance. Daniel may be awful at the game, but the truth is he was right about some of this. The problem is that Alyssa’s in a showmance with Kyle, and she’s not going to believe this when it is coming from someone with no leverage in the game.

So basically, Alyssa talked with Kyle and he squashed a lot of it. Or, at least that’s how she is acting for now.

As for the next phase of the game, we know that the Festie Bestie twist is over tomorrow night. However, the players don’t know that yet. Taylor spoke to us at home directly tonight, and indicated how badly she wants to win HoH. Once Daniel leaves, she can make up whatever story she wants to dupe Terrance, Indy, Alyssa, and Jasmine. (Michael’s term for them is The Convenience Store because they do whatever is convenient for them at the time.) Taylor recognizes that she doesn’t have many moves of her own and wants to change that; winning HoH is the first part of that. She doesn’t know that the twist is ending, but she’ll figure that out tomorrow and that can change things.

We do think that she’s got a great chance at the Wall Comp, which is confirmed to be taking place. We also think the alliance would like for her to win it at this point. No matter what happens, we just want an EPIC battle on there.

One last bit of Daniel delusion

He is trying to put out into the universe that there’s a Battle Back Competition happening. There’s not.

