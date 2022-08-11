Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Is February the best case?

Earlier this week, we received some Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date news that was both sad but also understandable.

So where do we start here? We suppose by noting that the Melanie Lynskey drama is not going to be coming on the air until at least early 2023. So what does that mean? Is January completely off the table at this given moment? Well, we’ve got some bad news on that…

As a part of her recent interview with The Wrap, executive producer Ashley Lyle noted that filming for the series will be taking place until at least February of next year, and that the premiere date will be sometime after that. It doesn’t make sense for Showtime to premiere the show while it is still filming; that is something rarely ever seen with premium cable shows.

The best-case scenario, at least from this vantage point, is that season 2 wraps in early February and from there, premieres later on in the month. It could also be March, given that the only clue we have right now is that season 2 will launch in the first quarter of 2023.

In the end, we’re sure that Showtime is going to make the decision they feel is best for the series’ long-term success, and also one that allows the production team time to make the episodes perfect. The biggest thing we hope is just that the episodes don’t premiere Super Bowl Weekend. Allow it to have some good publicity first!

