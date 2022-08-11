The Challenge USA episode 6: Were Derek & Shannon eliminated?

The Challenge USA episode 6 started off like some sort of Shakespearean tragedy, stuffed full of drama and betrayal. Sarah and Ben acted like Tyson betraying them was the worst thing in reality TV history; we don’t think it was the right move (Tyson had to know that Sarah would react like this if she stayed), but the drama here was THICK.

Before getting more to more drama, we start off here with the teams: Tyson & Kyra, Ben & Sarah (hilarious), David & Desi, Leo & Cayla, Danny & Alyssa, Derek & Shannon, Kyland & Cashay, Domenick & Angela, and Enzo & Justine.

The Main Challenge – There was a puzzle component and definitely a physical one — the latter was a little much for some in the game. Kyra and Enzo couldn’t complete it, and that put both of their teams in jeopardy. Enzo & Justine were the two who ended up going to the Arena, largely because Enzo couldn’t even do the rope swing.

Meanwhile, Desi & David won! After winning both this and an Arena showdown, David is a pretty significant threat moving forward.

The Deliberation – Enzo already was concerned going in, given that he is one of the older contestants and even on Big Brother, he was not a physical threat. The decision for David & Justine was interesting — Leo & Cayla were an easy team to throw in, but David was contemplating more of a big move. Since Kyra was sick, this was the perfect time to go at her and Tyson.

Yet, they went for Derek & Shannon! It’s a weird move, since Shannon was hurt and it felt like this was a one-way ticket for them out of the game. Who was afraid of them?

The Challenge: Spelling Eeb

Who knew the first part of this would just be some ridiculous spelling be? This part gave one of the teams a big advantage, and that went to Derek & Shannon. You would think that they would give them an advantage, right?

Well, in a word no. Derek & Shannon did a bad job stacking their tires, and Enzo & Shannon had a better strategy. This was enough to give them a win!

Losing Derek in particular at this point is a bummer, mostly because he was such a big player on Big Brother 23. Unfortunately, this marks the end of the road for now. What a battle! This was the closest showdown we’ve see all season.

