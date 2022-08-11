Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9: Kreps’ motive

As you prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9 on Hulu next week, we have a feeling that answers are coming. They have to at this point.

At the end of this past episode, we learned that it was none other than Detective Kreps who was Glitter Guy; or, at least that is what it seems. We personally don’t think that there’s going to be any sort of big twist here and instead, we’ll have an opportunity to just learn more about why he has done what he has.

Obviously, Kreps is risking his career if it’s found out that he is deliberately trying to either harm or sabotage Oliver, Charles, and Mabel. So why do this? Why run the risk? There are a few different theories behind that right now.

The most obvious one here is that the Detective is being blackmailed by someone. We know that he has a history of being potentially corrupt and when you consider that alone, there is reason to think that someone could be holding a past indiscretion against him. They could have a personal vendetta, or just need someone on the force to achieve their end goal. This is what makes Cinda compelling: She easily has the money and resources to blackmail the detective.

Is there a more personal angle to this mystery? Sure. Consider the possibility for a moment that Kreps is actually just trying to protect someone he loves. This could all be because he knows who the killer is and wants to use his resources to frame someone else. Or, he’s the killer himself for a reason that has yet to be revealed…

