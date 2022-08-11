Big Brother 24: Is the Festie Bestie twist ending?

The majority of tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode was full of content we knew about, whether it be the return of Otev or strategy talk. (Still, we love Muffingate and any comedy that comes from it.)

Yet, there was still something big reserved for the end of the show — the Festie Bestie twist is over! That will happen tomorrow night, so that is something to prepare for. We’re not surprised, given that this is about when we expected it to be concluded. Early-season twists rarely ever last the whole season, and everyone deserves a chance to play on their own … especially as we get close to the jury phase of the game.

Now, there is something else worth noting here also: We are about the see an Endurance Competition! Tomorrow night the famed wall comp is coming back into the game, which hopefully means an epic showdown on the live feeds. This one could be really entertaining and a lot of people could be gunning for it. Take someone like Alyssa or Indy, who know they are on the bottom of the house. Typically, smaller people do better in this competition, but we’ll see if that pans out here.

In general, it does feel like the Leftovers are still poised to make a big run here unless a shocker happens in the HoH Competition and one of the underdogs wins. Jasmine, Alyssa, Terrance, and Indy have all burned some bridges with the other side and showed themselves to be untrustworthy; how are they supposed to be valued by the people in that alliance? We still think someone on the Leftovers will go before final seven, but they could be poised to dominate for a little while longer.

