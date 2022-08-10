America’s Got Talent results show #1: Who advanced to the finale?

Tonight marked the first results show of America’s Got Talent season 17, and of course we were curious to know what would happen!

The first thing that we really should say here is pretty simple: We still don’t like the new format. Here, only two acts advance to the next round — both thanks to America’s vote. We were told in a statement earlier that the judges would have a vote among the second and third-place finishers, but that didn’t happen tonight. It was all about the public.

Personally, we hate that only two people advance, but it doesn’t matter what we think — this is the decision the producers have made and we doubt that they are in any hurry to change it. We’re sure that there was either a production or financial reason behind the change — or, maybe they realized that the auditions need to be drawn out since that’s what viewers most remember.

The Top Five – The first thing the show did tonight was reveal that Drake Milligan, Avery Dixon, Don McMillan, Amoukanama, and the Players Choir were still in contention! It was somewhat of a surprise to learn that Ava Swiss wasn’t in here, all things considered.

The Top Three – It is Avery, Drake, and Don! We’re not surprised about most of this, but we thought that a bunch of NFL players would be pretty popular with the public vote.

The Final Results

To the surprise of no one, Drake (with his accomplished voice and stage presence) was sent through by America to the next round. Meanwhile, America also chose Avery. We don’t think Don, as funny as he is, had much of a chance to win, so this is probably a move being done with long-term upside in mind.

(Remember, there is a chance someone could still move on as one of the wild-card acts later on.)

What did you think about the first round of America’s Got Talent results?

Do you think that the right or wrong people made it through? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, come back for even more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

