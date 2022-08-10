Grown-ish season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Who needs Junior’s help?

Next week on Freeform you’re going to get a chance to see Grown-ish season 5 episode 5, and there is a big question at the center of it. Is Lauryn going to be found? Junior will find himself in a position to help, but that’s not the only mystery he is going to be facing in this particular episode.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

The title here is “You Don’t Know Me” and below, you can check out the full Grown-ish season 5 episode 5 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

The girls enlist Junior’s help to find their shady roommate, Lauryn, who has a habit of mysteriously disappearing. Junior wonders if Annika is starting to catch feelings for him, while Aaron suspects that Doug isn’t being honest with him.

We’re starting to get to a good point in the new chapter of the story and that is of course exciting. To go along with that, though, there are obviously still questions — is Junior going to completely find his place? College can be an ever-evolving situation, and we hope that he is prepared for that.

How are the ratings?

That’s something we’ve been wondering to look at for a while since Grown-ish season 5 is both a continuation and a spin-off at the same time. While there is some continuity from the first four seasons, it’s also shifted dramatically into Junior’s story. Some viewers are staying around for it, but certainly not all of them from the past four seasons. To date, season 5 is down more than 30% in the live ratings both in total viewers and the 18-49 demographic. Hopefully, some of that ground is being made up in either DVR viewership or streams; otherwise, there is a good chance that we could not be seeing a season 6 down the road. (Nothing is been confirmed on the future yet.)

Related – Get some other news when it comes to Grown-ish now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grown-ish season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other information that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







