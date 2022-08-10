Locke & Key season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 3 today, can you expect a Locke & Key season 4 renewal at Netflix? Or, are we officially at the end of the road here? there are a handful of topics to get into here, mostly because this is a situation with a wide array of components.

First and foremost, let’s start with this: There are no mans for any more of the series. Earlier this year, executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion … As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

The irony in all of this is that there are more stories that could have theoretically been told from the comic universe, so this isn’t the case of a show ending just because there was nothing more to be said. The creative team just decided that this was a good spot to say farewell.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Is it easy to be annoyed over this? Absolutely, but we also get it given that so few shows on Netflix get the opportunity to go out on their own terms. When you look across the board, there is a real tendency here for the streaming service to cancel a lot of their shows, and a lot of times there is no chance for a proper ending along the way. (We’re still not over what happened to Santa Clarita Diet, especially since it was one of their better offerings.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Locke & Key right now

Are you sad that there is no Locke & Key season 4 on the way at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







