So You Think You Can Dance season 18: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following tonight’s big finale, can you expect a So You Think You Can Dance season 18 renewal? Or, is this it for the long-running dance competition show?

Entering the season, we know that Fox was hoping to inject some new life into the franchise. That went into the hiring of JoJo Siwa, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and Matthew Morrison has judges. The series had been away for a while due to the global health crisis and the general idea was that a fresh coat of paint would be needed.

Since that time there have been some unwelcome headlines, primarily the removal of the Glee alum Morrison from the panel. The series later hired The King of Queens actress Leah Remini, whose primary dance background comes from being on Dancing with the Stars. (She has, however, guest-judged on DWTS in the past.) The ratings for season 17 have been far from stellar, as it has averaged just a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and a little bit more than 1.5 million live viewers an episode. We’re sure the numbers tick up slightly in the DVR figures, but is it really enough?

While we do think that So You Think You Can Dance is the best show out there in terms of cultivating dance talent, it also has a lot of competition these days. Also, viewers are just tired of the reality competition-show format and we’ve seen that in the ratings for shows like America’s Got Talent and others dropping over the years. With so many viewing options, there’s just not the demand that there used to be.

There is no renewal or cancellation as of yet from Fox, and we don’t expect them to rush into this at all; odds are, we could be waiting months to learn if it is going to be coming back. It could even drag into 2023.

