Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is filming still ongoing?

We know that a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date is coming to Apple TV+, but it is hard for it to be announced under certain circumstances. Take, for example, ones where the show is still in production.

It’s felt like for a while now that the comedy has been close to being done with filming. Yet, that is still very much the case. Various cast members have been spotted at work on the show; we won’t give anything away, mostly because this is the sort of show where you don’t really want to know much in advance. Why would you? A big part of the joy here comes from the discovery, and of seeing characters learn new things about themselves. Thematically, we’re sure that the underdog story is going to reverberate for quite some time through every single episode as Ted and AFC Richmond try to become major players in the Premier League. They are going to have massive competition from a lot of rival clubs, and that includes West Ham, now managed by Nate Shelley.

So why wait until filming is over to announce a premiere date? Not every show does it but with streaming ones in particular, you want to make sure you’ll deliver the product when you say you are going to. The last thing anyone should want is to rush things along, and we certainly don’t think that this is going to happen with a series of this quality.

Our hope here still remains that we see the series back in October, but they will likely need to announce something quickly for that to be the case. A series of this magnitude needs an extensive promotional campaign, especially if this is the final season and it very well could be.

