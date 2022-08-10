Better Call Saul series finale: Don’t expect any more spin-offs

The series finale of Better Call Saul is coming to AMC on Monday night and per all indications, this is going to be it for the franchise. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have said in the past that they planned to move forward after doing this show for years, but now, they are speaking in even more certain terms.

Alas, this means our hopes for a Lalo prequel or Kim Wexler spin-off are probably shot.

Be sure to watch our most recent Better Call Saul review! If you look below, you can see everything we had to say about the penultimate episode. After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more through the end of the series.

Speaking at a new TCA even (per Deadline), here is some of what franchise guru Vince Gilligan had to say on the subject of moving on:

“You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21. I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spin off to Breaking Bad [but] I could not be more happy with the results. Then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that too. But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party, you don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head.

“I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe. I know probably gave the same answer at the end of Breaking Bad. I gotta prove to myself that I got something else than me. I’m not a one trick pony, that’s what I’m hoping.”

We know that Gilligan is developing a new project behind the scenes, but we do have to wait and see more of what that looks like. We do think there is more that he can do; for the record, though, there is always a chance that Vince or Peter Gould could change their minds down the road. We just think that any potential off-shoot is going to be coming for years, if it ever even does at all.

Related – Get more news right now on the series finale

What do you want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul and its final episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







