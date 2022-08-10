American Horror Stories season 2 episode 4 cast: Cody Fern, more

Today FX officially revealed the full cast for American Horror Stories season 2 episode 4, and it includes a very familiar face! Cody Fern is one of the more prominent cast members of the franchise to appear this season, and he is now officially confirmed for “Milkmaids.” This episode could be different in style and setting to anything else we’ve seen all season, and we’re excited to learn more.

Beyond just that, of course we’re equally stoked to learn a bit more about who else could be involved.

In the video below, you can see Fern’s name listed alongside a number of other intriguing people. You have Addison Timlin, who appeared in StartUp as well as multiple episodes of Zero Hour and Californication. Meanwhile, Julia Schlaepfer has a history of working with Ryan Murphy thanks to The Politician over on Netflix. Seth Gabel is someone fans of the franchise should have at least some familiarity with, as he appeared previously in a couple of episodes of Hotel. Finally, you have young actor Ian Sharkey, who appeared on Good Girls and also Shameless. The casts for these episodes are typically rather small, largely because there’s really only so much room to tell stories and you do not want them to feel over-stuffed.

We don’t want to come on here making any sort of huge, bombastic expectations for the episode. We’re just hoping that we end up seeing a story that from start to finish, makes a little more sense than “Drive.” The biggest thing that episode had going for it was star power courtesy of Bella Thorne.

Where do you think things are going to go entering American Horror Stories season 2 episode 4?

Welcome to the village. Let us get you acquainted. Episode 4 of FX’s American Horror Stories is streaming tomorrow only on @hulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/kpITk4rJYf — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 10, 2022

