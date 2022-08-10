Bosch: Legacy season 2: New casting, premiere date talk

We knew that filming was underway on Bosch: Legacy season 2. Isn’t it nice to get some other news on what lies ahead?

Well, consider this piece your latest update on the future! According to a new report from Deadline, Pacific Rim actor Max Martini has been brought on board in the role of Detective Don Ellis, described as “a hardened vice cop in the LAPD. He’s intelligent and fierce, and not above getting down and dirty with the criminals he polices to get the job done.” Given the heavy focus that this show has on policing, can you really be surprised about any of this? You shouldn’t be.

Season 1 of Bosch: Legacy streamed earlier this year, and the spin-off is one of the ways that Amazon’s service Freevee got off the ground after transitioning over from IMDb TV. We imagine that there are more exciting cases and intricate character work ahead.

So when is the show going to be back on the air? Given the timing of production and also the fact that season 1 premiered in May, we do think there is a good chance for the series to premiere in either the spring or early summer. We would imagine a similar sort of airing structure to what we’re getting in season 1, where we saw multiple episodes a week that aired over the course of the month. This helps Bosch: Legacy to stay relevant for longer than just a few days, and that is something that is essential in this era where there is so much competition.

Odds are, some more specific news on a premiere date will come out in 2023; until then, let’s hope for a little more news when it comes to casting!

