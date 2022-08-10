Magnum PI season 5: When we hope to see filming news

We are starting to close in on the middle of August, and that could mean good news on Magnum PI is on the horizon. Let’s hope that the rest of this month moves at the same pace as the first ten days, since we’d love to get some more news about season 5 in the near future. (Also, we’re really just begging for cooler weather at this point.)

Since it is already confirmed that scripts are being written for the new, ten-episode season now airing on NBC, we’re waiting for the next order of business to be announced: News when it comes to filming. Early speculation is that the show will start production in September, though trying to pin down a particular day can be a difficult thing to do. Not every performer starts at the same time, and there are some things that happen with the cast in Hawaii before filming even starts. Take, for example, costume fittings or other valuable parts of the pre-production process.

There is at least one time period we are keeping our eyes on for news, and that begins on Tuesday, September 6 — the day after Labor Day. There are some other shows starting production at around this time, including another NBC midseason show in The Blacklist. It would absolutely make some sense for Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast to start filming at this point, especially since there are a number of episodes they could hammer out here before getting to Thanksgiving and then Christmas. There are of course long-term questions about production, including whether season 5 and season 6 will be shot back-to-back, but those are things that could be answered in due time.

For now, just know there is bound to be some exciting stuff to come on the show. There may also be some solemn moments in the early going as the show remembers Roger E. Mosley, who played TC back on the original Magnum PI and John Booky on the reboot. We’ve heard from numerous people associated with the reboot, including the new TC in Stephen Hill, on his passing.

As of right now, we’re imagining that season 5 will premiere at some point from January to March on NBC.

When do you think we will get a lot of updates on Magnum PI season 5 filming?

Be sure to share in the comments below and once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

