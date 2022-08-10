George R.R. Martin had little role in later Game of Thrones seasons

With the premiere of House of the Dragon coming to HBO in just a week and a half, of course this is where a lot of interesting stories are coming out. Suffice it to say, a number of them are surprising. This is where we come to George R.R. Martin, the prolific A Song of Ice and Fire author who is the co-creator of the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel.

This week, a new profile on House of the Dragon was posted by the New York Times, and in it there were some pretty striking admissions — including that Martin himself was not as involved with the end of Game of Thrones as you would have thought, given that his source material was the basis for much of the story.

Speaking to the publication, Martin made it clear that “by Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop” as to what was happening behind the scenes. He also claims that didn’t know the reason for the separation between him and the show, and that the Times would have to ask showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss about that. (The two did not comment in the Times piece.) The end of Game of Thrones was certainly controversial, and Martin has already said that the ending of A Song of Ice and Fire novels will be very much different. Of course, there’s no telling when the next book, The Winds of Winter, will actually come out.

Should all of this give you hope that House of the Dragon will feel more like early Game of Thrones seasons? Maybe. While we don’t want to put all of the failures of the original series solely on Benioff and Weiss, it is clear that after so much buildup, Thrones massively botched the pacing of the final seasons, delivering plot swings and character changes that were at times inexplicable.

