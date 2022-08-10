Only Murders in the Building: Will it be Steve Martin’s last hurrah?

For those unaware, Only Murders in the Building has already been renewed for a season 3 — news that is absolutely fantastic to hear given that this is one of TV’s best shows. We’re excited of course for what lies ahead.

Now that we’ve said that, is there a chance season 3 is the last one? Maybe, but nobody is talking about that right now. What is being discussed, though, is that this may be one of the last major gigs for star and co-creator Steve Martin.

In a new and fantastic profile over at The Hollywood Reporter, Martin speaks openly about the creation of the series, including how it was originally about three older gentlemen before one of the characters evolved into Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). He also makes it clear that one of his conditions for doing the show was that Martin Short also be involved — it makes sense, given the two have toured together for many years.

The most interesting line Martin gives is that following the Hulu series (whenever it is done), he won’t be eagerly searching for gigs anymore:

“There may be a natural end to [the comedy tours] — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn’t do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

Martin concedes that he isn’t sure he will ever be fully retired, but his private life is important to him and he seems to very much enjoy it. He also has the luxury of knowing his legacy is already 100% set. We are talking, after all, about a legendary comedy star with so many notable credits already to his name. He doesn’t have to do anything else to have his status cemented.

How many seasons do you think Only Murders in the Building can realistically go?

Let us know in the comments, and remember to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

