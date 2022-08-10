The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: Jon Hamm signs on for role

The Morning Show season 3 may be a long ways away from airing, but we do at least know of one more star who is a part of the cast.

According to a report from TVLine, former Mad Men star Jon Hamm has signed on for a major role as Paul Marks, “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit.” Given how many mergers and corporate transactions we’re seeing in the real world today, we can’t be remotely surprised that this is one of the stories the Apple TV+ drama is focusing on moving forward.

We reported recently that some work has been going on behind the scenes already, as actors have already done costume fittings. Filming itself is poised to kick off this month.

This is turning out to be a particularly busy summer / fall for Hamm, who will follow his stint on The Morning Show with a leading role on the upcoming season of Fargo, which is also poised to star Ted Lasso actress Juno Temple as well as Jennifer Jason Leigh. (Filming for it won’t begin for a little while, largely due to the fact that producers want to capture some of that winter weather.) Currently, we expect both of these shows to premiere at some point in 2023.

Given the propensity for The Morning Show to cast some big, popular names, we have a hard time thinking that Hamm is the only major casting we’re going to get. Some others could be surfacing in the near future. There is one major change behind the scenes on the show, with Charlotte Stroud taking over as the new showrunner. Kerry Ehrin was previously the person who held the role.

