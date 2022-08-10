Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Michael’s endgame (day 36)

While the plans for the eviction this week in Big Brother 24 may not be changing, it does seem like there’s a more specific goal for the endgame. That’s at least the case when it comes to Michael.

Previously, we heard him say on the live feeds that he wanted to take people like Jasmine and potentially Indy far in the game alongside Taylor and Brittany, thinking that this would be a way to ensure he was surrounded with beatable people.

However, things shifted over the past couple of days, thanks in part to work from Joseph (assuring him that the Leftovers are tight) and also seeing Alyssa and Jasmine trying to shift the target over to Monte this week, only to then backtrack on it. He realizes that he at least can trust a lot of the Leftovers to the final 7, and he’d like to go to that point with them — with Turner, Taylor, and Brittany being in his ideal final four. He wants Jasmine out next, which could be feasible if they’re going into an endurance themed Head of Household where she likely will be out early.

The truth here is that with a lot of his competition wins, Michael is a threat moving forward no matter what; he’s going to be a target. He’s got at least until final seven with the Leftovers right now, so he can make it there and then hope that he wins when he needs to. Some of the other guys have already mentioned him as the target at final seven.

Elsewhere, Daniel is still going to be evicted, even if some of the outsiders think that Joseph of all people could actually be voting with them. They’re going to find out otherwise, most likely, before the eviction.

