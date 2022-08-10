The Flash season 9 premiere date: Why January start makes sense

Odds are, you’ve heard the news already that The Flash season 9 is going to be the final one at The CW. However, for the time being there is no clear indication as to when it will premiere. This is the final season and by virtue of that alone, you want it to get a worthy send-off with a lot of hype and promotion.

Also, this is effectively a send-off to the entire universe. The last thing we want is for viewers to have to wait forever to see it, or for it to go out with a whimper. There are only thirteen episodes, and the series deserves its moment in the sun, preferably with as few breaks as possible in between.

To date, “midseason” is the only date the folks at The CW have handed down and our hope is that eventually, they will narrow that down and reveal that it’s set to return in January. We really don’t want to be waiting until March or April for something this beloved. It is a really long hiatus, and also, that could mean a series finale isn’t on the air until June. Also, we really want to have a chance to celebrate this show, Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, and the rest of the long-term cast before we get inundated with all sorts of other superhero projects this summer. What this series pulled off is really special, especially since it is so rare for ANY show to last more than eight years in this current climate. It’s even more rare for one that is in this particular genre.

Odds are, we’ll at least get a little more news on season 9 this fall; unfortunately, we don’t see the network rushing anything along the way.

Do you think that a January premiere date makes the most sense for The Flash season 9?

