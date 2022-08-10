The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Summer start feasible?

Work is officially being done now on The Morning Show season 3 behind the scenes, but do we have a premiere date yet? Not so much, and we have to not expect anything of the sort in the near future. This is a show that takes a good bit of time in order to shoot, let alone edit after the fact.

With this being said, we don’t think it’s too early to at least start raising questions as to what some possible dates could be, especially when we look towards the summer. Is there any reasonable chance that we see the show by this time next year?

When we think solely based on timelines, we honestly couldn’t rule something like this out. Heck, something in the late spring could still happen! There are two shows that we really see as cornerstones for the streaming service in the new year: This one and Severance, which does not start filming until we get around to October. With the future of Ted Lasso up in the air following its upcoming season, Apple may need to rely more on their dramas. They could benefit from having one of them on in the spring and the other in the summer to make sure that subscribers are consistently on board.

Our hope is that by the first couple of months of 2023, we will have at least some more of a sense of this — and we could have some significant casting news before that. The Morning Show is the sort of program that is going to have a lot of big-name actors wanting to come on board, and there is a perfectly good reason for that. Why wouldn’t they want to work alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston?

