Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The impact of specials

The wait for Euphoria season 3 premiere date news continues and unfortunately, it’s going to be that way for a rather long time. HBO has no incentive to share news as to what’s coming up on the Zendaya series until at least production starts.

It’s already been noted that we could be waiting until 2024 to see the third season in its totality … so is there a chance we see something more in between? Absolutely we wouldn’t rule that out.

Between season 1 and season 2 airing on HBO, we had a chance to check out a Rue and then a Jules-specific special that gave more context as to where the two characters were at that point in their lives. These were fascinating, character-based deep dives, and we do think that there could be room for something more. It would certainly help to make the wait for the new season a tad easier.

Unfortunately, at the moment we would say that the odds of getting a lot more of these are fairly low, largely due to the fact that the last two were seemingly a byproduct of the global health crisis upending a lot of the previous plans. Sam Levinson and the whole team knew we would be waiting a long time, and they wanted to at least give us something to tide us over. Of course, that is appreciated — and we’d still love it to be a tradition here again.

If Euphoria does manage to deliver some more specials, we could see at least a couple of them surfacing at some point in 2023. Otherwise, just buckle up and prepare for a long metaphorical drive for that season 3 premiere.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Euphoria season 3 premiere date at HBO?

