Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Daniel’s still trying (day 35)

It has been a rather quiet day in the Big Brother 24 house, but things are starting to pick up when it comes to campaigning. Or, at the very least, Daniel is not giving up despite it looking incredibly obvious that he is leaving the game on Thursday.

First things first, we should note that while we are writing this, he is currently picking apart things in the house looking for a Diamond Power of Veto or something else that would grant him safety for the week. The unintentional comedy in this is immense, mostly because secret Vetoes are more of a Big Brother Canada thing. We suppose that we had the Paris Room on this show in the past, but that was spoon-fed to the houseguests in a lot of ways.

Also, we should note that Daniel is also trying to actively figure out ways to ensure that Alyssa, Indy, and Terrance vote to keep him based on either past promises or sympathy votes. Alyssa is not getting rid of her showmance for Daniel in a million years, and it’s straight-up delusional that he even thinks that he has a chance.

We will at least say this: Futile and terrible as his actions are, we always appreciate it when players don’t give up. We just wish it was someone we actually wanted to root for staying in the house and Daniel’s just not that guy. His attitude towards Taylor has been terrible, to put it mildly, and he’s in for a pretty rude awakening when it comes to how people really feel about him on the outside.

(Oh, and we should also note that at one point tonight, he asked America for help — nothing annoys America more than begging for a power. It feels like there are years’ worth of evidence of this already.)

