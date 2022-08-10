The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 5: Cedric & Tychon’s gamble

The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 5 was absolutely eventful, and we have a feeling it is going to be controversial, as well.

In theory, the essence of this show is to try to complete all the challenges as directly in front of you. However, there is also strategy that can come into play here and there. If you can understand the rules of the show and how to work them to your advantage, there is something to gain.

This brings us to Cedric & Tychon. Given that Tychon is a master game-player and former Big Brother Canada champion, we’re not shocked that the first thing he did at the cherry tree-counting task was check and see if any other teams hadn’t erased their chalkboard. Because of that, the two were able to surge past Jully & Kathy. It was a bet on them thinking that Jully & Kathy would not be able to count the number quick enough on their own; they knew they would be assessed a penalty, but it was worth a gamble.

This was a gamble that paid off in theory as they were able to finish in sixth place. Meanwhile, Jully & Kathy ended up finishing in last and were eliminated. However, it didn’t quite work as you would’ve thought.

Cedric & Tychon would’ve most likely beaten Jully & Kathy even if they didn’t take this chance — the two were struggling at the cherry tree regardless. The only reason they are still alive is because Jully touched one of the other team’s chalkboards as they were finishing off the task. She didn’t even seemingly look and yet, she was still assessed a penalty and they were eliminated. Cedric & Tychon are only still in the race on the basis of luck. It wasn’t some calculated rick that they took taking the penalty. Odds are, they won’t opt to cut a task short moving forward and perhaps they learned not to play around so much with penalty times.

