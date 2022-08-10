The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 6: Eliminated teams return?

As we prepare for The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 6 on CTV next week, there are going to be even more challenges ahead!

First things first, we have to say a second goodbye to Jully & Kathy. They weren’t the best team in terms of ability, but they were a heck of a lot of fun to watch. We tend to enjoy racers like this since they do carry with them that underdog spirit. They just also had one of the more shocking/controversial exits in quite some time.

With them gone, Cassie & Jahmeek are now the only team left this season who has been previously eliminated from the competition … or are they? The preview for episode 6 made it very much clear that some eliminated teams could be coming back in Court & Ali, Catherine & Craig, and Dennis & Durrell. They were all sidelined due to the global health crisis … could they be coming back now for a second chance?

We know it would seem super-strange to have a set of teams come back after they were previously cut from the competition, but the truth is that this is a really strange season! We’ve seen all sorts of crazy stuff happen from top to bottom, and we really think at this point that the producers are just rolling with the punches. Everyone has to be a little bit flexible and while we understand it may not seem fair to the surviving teams that other ones are coming back, it may not be fair to punish the ones who were previously eliminated in such a way either. This is just a situation where we are going to sit back and enjoy what happens — whoever wins this season is going to really deserve it thanks largely to just how unpredictable it really is from top to bottom.

