America’s Got Talent: Avery Dixon closes out first live show!

Tonight on America’s Got Talent we saw a wide array of acts, and then also one in Avery Dixon who had a chance to steal the show. He was Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer at the start of the season, but even with that, he was still an underdog as a saxophonist.

Let’s just put things into perspective: Musicians are not the sort of AGT act who often win the show. They aren’t thought of as splashy or emotional in the same way, though they very well could be. The saxophone is a good instrument since you could throw a lot of tricks and dance moves into it. You can make a musical number into a full-on visual experience!

Of course, the challenge for Avery was also finding a way to top what he did the first time around. He had the element of surprise on his side way back when! Everyone knows that he’s good now and he has to live up to a lot of that hype. Let’s just say that he did that and then some! He’s a great musician and beyond just that, he knows how to work the stage and have fun. He is, by far, one of the best musicians the show has ever had and a consummate showman.

While we will not know the official results until tomorrow, for now, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where he does not get through to the finale — even if he’s not put through automatically by America’s vote, the judges could select him. It also helps that Avery is the sort of act the show would 100% love to support. He’s different. The vast majority of the show’s champions have either been singers, ventriloquists, or magicians — and yea, that’s a really weird list of performers to list off.

