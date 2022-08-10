All Rise season 3 episode 10: EP on shocking Lola, Dre kiss

There were so many different shocking moments throughout All Rise season 3 episode 10, and that includes what we saw for Lola and Dre at the very end.

We’ve known for a while that these two characters had a complicated history. Heck, we had a whole episode all about what Lola’s life could have been like had she made some different choices. This kiss wasn’t just brought on by the situation in this episode, and it is something that Simone Missick’s character will need to assess no matter where the story goes from here.

So what is next for Lola and Robin after he saw her in the act of kissing someone else? Can they recover? Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence made it clear there are questions ahead:

The beauty of the second half is seeing a couple and asking the question, “Can they build back their trust?” We know they love each other. But what happens when someone slips? I can’t wait for the audience to see Episode 11. Simone has done a lot of great work, but we haven’t seen her this way before… The back half is, because of what happened in 10, like the recalibrating of our characters as they move forward into the world. [The Lola/Dré kiss] was a big thing at the end. People lost their mind over that, too, like, “Are we gonna do that?”

We don’t exactly think that this is going to be a situation that is resolved all that quickly in the second half of the season, and it’s going to be difficult. Basically, this is setting up a situation where there is a significant amount of personal and professional drama moving through to the next ten episodes.

