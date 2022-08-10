America’s Got Talent: Ava Swiss sings Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent live show, it was fair to consider Ava Swiss one of the favorites to make the finale. She is a singer with a big voice and also a difficult story of overcoming adversity after what happened at Oxford High School.

Typically, the audition round is when you are won over by someone thanks to their backstory — getting to know them for who they are. Moving into the next round is when you start to see how their talent stacks up to the rest of the pack. This is where the onus fell on Ava more than ever to deliver a huge performance. She performed a song from Pink in “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” that was a bit of an unexpected choice — this isn’t one of her bigger-known hits, but you can at least say that she performed something she connected to on a personal level.

We will say that she came across as nervous through the first part of the performance, and we still do think that she needs to work on commanding the stage. Still, there’s no denying that she has a great voice — It just may not be enough still to get her a ticket to the next round. That’s a consequence of only TWO people advancing at the end of the show.

After she performed, Simon did give Ava a lot of credit for her bravery, and choosing a song that was very much a “statement” for who she is alongside a showcase for her voice. We do think this is a tough song to execute live, and it is going to make her someone worth watching either in the results or as we see eventually a wild card chosen later on. Eleven acts in total are going to make it to the next round.

